GOSHEN, N.Y. - Alberta Evelyn Predmore, 100, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.
Born in Hamburg, N.J., to the late Wilbur and Eva (Lewis) Babcock. Alberta lived in the McAfee area of Vernon and Wantage for many years before settling in Goshen recently.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Predmore; daughter Shirley and husband Steve Kaposci; granddaughters Christine and Rebecca Pahucki; daughter-in-law Patricia Predmore, eight brothers and three sisters.
Alberta is survived by her children, Jesse Predmore, Jr., of Hampton, N.J., Robert L. and wife, Linda Predmore of Lake Ariel, Pa., Brenda and husband John Pahucki of New Hampton, N.Y., and Donna and husband Harry Edsall of Sharon Springs, N.Y.; a brother, Donald Babcock of Hardyston, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation for Alberta will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. 07416. A funeral service will be held at noon, also at the funeral home.
Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 6, 2020