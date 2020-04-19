Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Sparta, NJ
Alberta Marion "Bert" Pierce

Alberta Marion "Bert" Pierce Obituary
Alberta Marion "Bert" Pierce
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP – Alberta Marion "Bert" Pierce died peacefully Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 88.
Those who knew Bert knew that the only thing bigger than her personality was her heart. Known for her devotion to her faith and her belief in "God at work" moments, Bert taught Bible school on Sundays, inspiring the youngest members of her church community. She was respected and beloved by realtors throughout the county. Bert was recognized on both the state and national level for her strong leadership skills, innovative ideas, quick wit and infectious laugh. She often talked about how lucky she was to have made so many dear friends during her life time.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 18, 1931, to George and Edith Chadwick, she moved to Andover Township in 1965 with her loving husband of 50 years, Edward C. Pierce. Alberta attended Queens College in Flushing, N.Y., was the executive VP of the Sussex County Association of Realtors for 33 years, an active member and Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, and member of the Newton Country Club.
Bert is survived by her son, George C. Pierce, his wife, Ginger and their children, Kimberly, Zachary, Matthew, Sean, Philip and Elizabeth.
A memorial service to celebrate Alberta's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 16, at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, 32 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta's Sunday school – a program near and dear to Alberta's heart. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com 973-383-4600.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
