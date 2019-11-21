Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Alexander "Alex" Perna

Alexander "Alex" Perna Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Alexander "Alex" Perna, 53, of Andover Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born in New York City, N.Y., Alex grew up in Elizabeth and Edison and has been a resident of Andover Township for the past 15 years. He was a big #24 Jeff Gordon fan and his favorite NFL team was the Miami Dolphins.
The son of the late Humberto Perna (April 14, 2018) and Magali Perna (Nov. 8, 2010), Alex is survived by his wife of 17 years, Glenda Kinney-Perna, of Andover Township, and his daughter, Shelby Alexandra Perna, of Andover Township; as well as his beloved dogs, Teagan and Eli.
Other survivors include Randy Nagy and Eddie Baldwin, the sons he never had; Peanut Alborano, his other beloved "daughter"; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Nellie Kinney, of Andover Township; his sister-in-law, Brenda Kinney, of Andover Township; his sister-in-law, Becky Nagy (Tino Pronesti) of Hamburg; his beloved uncle and aunt, Michael and Nilda Zidonik; his goddaughter, Renee Soars; his cousins, Adriana Martinez, Yolanda Donahue, Mercedes Hawley, Christopher Zidonik and Tommy Becket Kuc; his childhood best friend, Eddie Irwin; his special cousins, Erin and Katie Smith; and last, but not least, his partner in crime, Joe Veg. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, and several cousins from Sussex County, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
