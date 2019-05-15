NEWTON - Alexis "Lexi" Taylor Faye, 17, of Newton, passed away tragically Saturday evening May 11, 2019, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Passaic County, Lexi had lived briefly in West Milford but has been a proud resident of Newton most of her life.

A flourishing junior at Newton High School, Lexi was a dedicated student and a peer leadership volunteer for the Halsted Middle School. Lexi was the statistician for the boys lacrosse team as well as a leader in efforts to start a girls lacrosse league in Newton. Alexis volunteered as a counselor with Redeemer Lutheran Bible Camp, and worked at Tranquility Farms in Green Township.

A loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many, Lexi enjoyed traveling extensively with her family; one of her favorite places being Disney World in Florida. In addition to her recreational travel, she enjoyed music and traveling to follow her favorite singers and their bands. A passionate NY Giants and NJ Devils fan, Lexi had the opportunity to attend the 2018 Super Bowl in Minnesota. Lexi had a keen eye for fashion and decorating and loved spending time at the New Jersey Shore.

Lexi was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Leslie and Joan Faye. Survivors include her beloved parents, Russell and Joan (Schuk) Faye, of Newton; her brothers, Jacob and Max Faye, and her sister, Jessica Faye, all at home. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents, Frank and BettyJane Schuk, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; her uncles, Brian and his wife, Laurie Faye, of Southington, Conn., Greg Faye, of Hampton, Frank and his wife, Diane Schuk, of Fishkill, N.Y., and Eddie and his wife, Jill Schuk, of Rock Hill, N.Y.; as well as her many cousins.

Lexi has made a lasting impression on countless lives she has touched. Her beauty, loyalty, heart of gold, bright smile, sense of humor and contagious laugh will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be held 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 22 Halsted St., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lexi's memory may be made to either www.SCARC.org or the Lexi Faye Heart of Gold Lacrosse Scholarship mailed to Newton High School c/o Lisa Casamissina, 44 Ryerson Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences are being offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.