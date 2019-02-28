

POMPTON PLAINS - Alfonso "Al" Scrudato passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a short illness.

Al was born in Jersey City on Oct. 31, 1921, and grew up in Nutley. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II for four years, where he achieved the rank of chief petty officer. He was affectionately known as "The Chief" by his close friends and family. He married the love of his life Josephine "Jo" Ruczkowski of Newark after he completed his service in the Navy.

He was retired from Steamfitters Local 475 in Warren where he supervised many projects and was also an instructor at the apprentice school. Most of his career, he worked for Coordinating Company of Newark and Air Comfort Engineering of Bloomfield. He was very proud of his membership in the Steamfitters and loved his trade. He was an avid reader and devoted husband and father, and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, the Knights of Columbus and UNICCO of Pequannock.

Al and Josephine resided in Pompton Plains, for more than 50 years, where they raised their family. They recently moved to Cedar Crest Village, also in Pompton Plains.

Al is survived by his wife of 71 years, Josephine; his son, Robert and wife, Ann, of Hampton; his son, Ronald and wife, Christine, of Vernon; his niece, Linda Cahill and husband, Rick; and many nieces and nephews. His son, Thomas, of Marlton, Fla., passed away last year and is survived by his partner, David. Al also has five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at Northern N.J. Veterans Cemetery, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory to or Atlantic Hospice would be greatly appreciated by his family. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 28, 2019