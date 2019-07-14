FALCON, Colo. - Alfred B. "Pappy" Dyson died unexpectedly Feb. 14, 2019, at the age of 66.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly; his son, Chris, and his wife, Christy, and his granddaughter, Cheyenne; his daughter, Kelly and her husband, Joseph; his sister, Clara, and extended family and friends.

Al enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division, the 75th Ranger Regiment and other military units. He retired from the military after serving more than 20 years and moved to Colorado where he started his second career as an over the road truck driver for 22 years. His family remembers him as a kind, loving, funny and giving man who would do anything for anyone. Al was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who loved life, his family and friends. He was passionate about riding his motorcycle and driving his big truck. You will always be in our hearts, never forgotten.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Ocean County Memorial Park, 280 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, Exit 69 on the Garden State Parkway. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Al's life. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019