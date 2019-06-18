WANTAGE - Alfred "Foo" Fortunato, 88, of Wantage, formerly of Montclair, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Mr. Fortunato was a firefighter with the Montclair Fire Department for 39 years before retiring as captain in 1990. Before and after retiring from the fire department, he was employed with Caggiano Memorial Home in Montclair, various funeral homes in Essex County, and the Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex.

Mr. Fortunato was a Marine Corps Veteran in the Korean War. He was a member of the Firemans' Local Benevolent Association of Local #20, of Montclair and NJ State Fireman's Association, and also the Marine Corps League, 747 PFC Jeffery Paterson in Branchville.

Alfred is survived by his daughters, Patricia Fortunato and Sheri Greenberg and husband, Adam; his son, Michael Fortunato and wife, Barbara; his daughter-in-law, Pauleen; and his grandchildren, Casey, Caleigh, Payton, Camryn, Alison, Jakob, Emily, Gianna and Ryan. He is also survived by his brother, Carmel and wife, Marie; and sister-in-law, Mildred Fortunato. He is

predeceased by his wife, Edith (Pizzuti); his son,

A. Thomas Fortunato; his

sisters, Mary Fabrizio, and Jean Crecca; and brothers, Sam, Leonard and Joseph.

Visiting hours will be

4-8 p.m. Friday, June 21 and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Caggiano Memorial Home, 62 Grove St., Montclair. A funeral service will be

celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to marinescare.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 18, 2019