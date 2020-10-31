Alfred John Grosskurth Sr.

Alfred John Grosskurth Sr. passed away peacefully in his Florida home surrounded by family and friends on October 10, 2020. Alfred was 81. Born on January 20, 1939 in Engelwood NJ to William and Lucy Grosskurth, Alfred grew up in Ridgefiled Park. His passion for the outdoors were fed by the summers he spent boating and fishing on Lake Hopatcong. Alfred graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy, followed by his BA degree from Fairly Dickenson University. After his military career, where he served as a Captain in the Army, Al had a successful career in the insurance industry for over 40 years before retiring to enjoy his passions.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife Margret (Poppe) Grosskurth of 59 years, his son Alfred Jr., daughters Doreen Heyward and Lorelei Castellani, their spouses Gail, Sandy and Ray, 9 grandchildren Rebecca (husband Jake), Maggie, Peter, Alex, Shane, Annalise, Tristen, Jadon and Cameron, and 2 great grand daughters Kaia and Selah.

Alfred was a tough man with a soft heart who taught his family well. He will be remembered for his passion for hunting, fishing and German heritage but most importantly his undeniable love and commitment to his family for which he would do anything. A celebration of life service is planned for November 28, 2020 at 2 PM at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 15 North Houses Corner Sparta NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store