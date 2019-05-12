The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda Kruk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda Kruk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfreda Kruk Obituary
VERNON -- Alfreda Kruk, 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Rudna, Poland, to the late Jan and Janina Rocko, Mrs. Kruk lived in Bloomfield before moving to Sussex County.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stefan, in 1981. Mrs. Kruk is survived by her sons, Mieczyslaw Byczkiewicz and his wife, Kazia, of Vernon, and Irek Byczkiewicz and his wife, Kathy, of Indiana; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now