VERNON -- Alfreda Kruk, 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rudna, Poland, to the late Jan and Janina Rocko, Mrs. Kruk lived in Bloomfield before moving to Sussex County. She was predeceased by her husband, Stefan, in 1981. Mrs. Kruk is survived by her sons, Mieczyslaw Byczkiewicz and his wife, Kazia, of Vernon, and Irek Byczkiewicz and his wife, Kathy, of Indiana; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019