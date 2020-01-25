|
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, FLA. - Alice B. Kevil, who was affectionately known as "Mammy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born on Dec. 25, 1923 and passed away peacefully at her Florida home on Jan. 12, 2020 at the age of 96. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, George, in 1994, and son, Michael, in 2011.
She is survived by her four children: George Kevil, Mary Jane Proesch (Mike), James Kevil (Denny) and Virginia Nittinger (Bob); daughter-in-law Barbara Kevil; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Alice was born in Ridgefield Park and spent her life in Sparta and Jensen Beach, Florida, until permanently moving to Florida in 2009.
Alice worked for Eleanor Roosevelt until she retired to raise a family. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, playing bridge and other games with her friends, and spending time with her family. She especially loved playing cards with her grandchildren and always played to win! We will all miss her competitive spirit.
Alice will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. The date and time are to be determined.
Alice was always concerned about others, especially children. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Cray Youth and Family Services, 44 South Beaver Street, New Castle, PA 16101.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020