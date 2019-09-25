|
MILFORD, Pa. - Alice Florence (Sheldon) Smith passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 92 years old.
She was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1926, moved to Rockaway, N.J., then Newton, N.J., and finally to Milford, Pa., where she lived with her husband of 69 years, Raymond Francis Smith.
She was the daughter of the late John and Charlotte Sheldon. She received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College in New York City.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Smith; and her five children, Nancy Motyka and her husband, Scott, of Charleston, S.C., Laura Stathis, of Sinking Spring, Pa., Theresa Webb, of Shohola, Pa., Raymond Smith, Jr., of Rockaway, N.J., and Thomas Smith and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Waxhaw, N.C. Alice also leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Alice will be remembered most for her love of family, laughter, and above all else, Ray. Alice and Ray loved to dance and continued to enjoy this throughout their years together.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, Pa., with funeral services at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 24 Halsted Street, Newton. Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 25, 2019