NEWTON -Alice G. Jones, 89 years of age, loving mother and grandmother, of Newton, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, in Newton, with her family by her side.
She was born in Midland Park on Feb. 10, 1930, to Irving and Anna (Van Genderan) Getman. She worked at a Certified Public Accounting Agency in Newton before owning a Montgomery Ward store with her husband, James D. Jones, also in Newton.
She had been a homemaker, a Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton, and a member of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son, James "Jim" Jones and wife, Valerie; daughter, Linda Caprario and husband, Glenn; five grandchildren, Kimberly M. Heiss, Michael Jones, Megan J. Mann, Katie Caprario Olson, and Gary Caprario, six great-grandchildren; and eight loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James "Dick"; and three sisters, Betty Hough, Alma Foster and Jane Jones, who made it to heaven first.
A period of visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, with a funeral service following at noon. Interment will take place at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alice's memory to The Make A Wish NJ Foundation, Samuel & Jospehine Plumeri Wishing Place, Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, or the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Bristol Glen workers and loving thoughts to the memory loss unit who cared for our mother for several years as well as the girls in the health care unit are not just nurses and aides, they are angels! Thank you, thank you for taking such wonderful care of Mom.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 16, 2020