|
|
NEWTON - Alice J. Carr, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Alice was born in Myersburg, Pa., to the late Earl and Alta (Rich) Pipher. She was a graduate of Newton High School and a resident of Newton for more than 60 years. Alice was the co-owner of Modern Floors in Newton. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Newton, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Alice loved to paint, crochet, and knit.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry R. "Chic" Carr, in 2018, and her brothers, Rod and Bud Pipher. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy J. Carr, of Newton; her grandson, Rick Fichter and wife, Dana, of Mt. Laurel; her great-grandson, Dylan Henry Fichter; her sister, Marie Zoeller, of Newton; her brother, Jerry Pipher and wife, Jenny, of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Newton at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Newton, 110 Main St, Newton, NJ 07860, or the , 23 Vreeland Rd, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dana Little and the nurses and aides in Blair Hall at Barn Hill Care Center for their exemplary care and compassion.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020