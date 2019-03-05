Home

Alice June Smith

Alice June Smith Obituary
HASKELL - Alice June Smith, 84, of Haskell, passed away Sunday, March 3, at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Haskell.
A lifelong resident of Sussex County, Alice was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be missed by all who knew her.
Predeceased by her husband, Moses Roger Smith, in 2006, and daughter, Debbie Balestrino, in 2012, Alice is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and her husband, William Martin III; grandson, William Martin IV and wife, Irene, of Vernon; granddaughter, Heather Martin, and her fiancé, Douglas Delmont, of Montague; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia Martin.
Visitation for Alice will be held from 2-4 and 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home,
1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will follow at 8:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org/donate). Online condolences may be
offered at www.fjohnramsey
funeralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
