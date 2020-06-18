Alice L. (Brown) Laycock
1934 - 2020
Alice L. Laycock (nee Brown)
Highland Lakes - Alice L. Laycock(nee Brown), 85 years old, passed away June 12, 2020 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ after a long illness. She went to heaven to be with her beloved husband, Allen to whom she would have been married 58 years in September.
Alice was born July 25, 1934 in Paterson, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Brown and John and Anne Goble, a brother John Goble Jr. and a brother Norman Goble who lost his life during the Vietnam War, a son, Chris in 2010 and a sister, Betty Way in March 2018.
Alice is the devoted mother of Cynthia Ball and her husband, Greg, Jr. of Glenwood, NJ who was her caregiver for the last 4 and half years after Alice's husband passed in 2015 allowing her to spend time with her mother before her passing, and Arthur Laycock. Loving grandmother of Jacob and his wife, Stacie and Josh. Dear sister of David Goble.
Cremation will be private under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Private Celebration of Alice's Life will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Glenwood Baptist Church. Alice will be interred with her husband at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM. The Cemetery regulations have a gathering limit of 50 people with face coverings required by all in attendance.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Interment
03:00 PM
Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
