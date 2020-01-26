|
POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Alice M. Silvestri, currently of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020. She was 83.
Alice was the wife of the late James P. Silvestri Sr.; mother of Geriann Rotando (Ralph), Tina Marie DeFeo (Joseph), Loriann Grimes (Gary) and James P. Silvestri Jr. ( Kara); and sister of the late John and Robert Fugazzi. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. today, at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in St. Stephens Church and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 625 North Governor Printz Blvd., Suite 2 Essington, PA 19029. To view a more detailed obituary please visit www.armitagewiggins.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020