Alice "Nancy" Smith
Newton - Alice "Nancy" Smith, 95, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Newton Medical Center
Born to the late Gregg and Alice (nee Boer) Blackwood, she was raised in Pittsburgh, PA, and later Washington, NJ. Nancy graduated from Washington High School and attended the former Churchman's Business College in Easton, PA. She married her beloved husband, Harold Ralph "Bud" Smith, September 4, 1946, at the First Presbyterian Church, Washington, NJ. They resided in Washington before briefly moving to Siler City, NC, finally settling in Newton in 1953. Nancy worked for the United Telephone Company of NJ (now Century Link) for 35 years. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed 25 winters on Hutchinson Island in Florida.
An active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Nancy served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Melchior Chapter #131, for 75 years. She was also a member of the Newton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 30 years and volunteered at The Bee Hive Thrift Shop for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Bud, of 43 years; her brother, Gregg D. Blackwood; her great-granddaughter, Sophia Mae Crowell; and her sister-in-law, Lois Blackwood. She is survived by her son, Harold Ralph Smith, Jr. and wife, Shirley, of Culver Lake; her daughter, Mary Lou Holterman and husband, William, of Newton; her brother, Robert Blackwood, of Washington; her grandchildren, Glenn Holterman and wife, Katie, of Branchburg, Kimberly (Smith) Crowell and husband, Michael, of Culver Lake, Greer (Smith) Groves and husband, Matthew, of Ocean Pines, MD; as well as six great-grandchildren, Andrew and Jason Holterman, Madeline and Elisabeth Crowell, and Amelia and Macie Groves. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Paul Cummins, of Hampton Township.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be held privately in Hackettstown Union Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860 or the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad, PO Box 5, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
