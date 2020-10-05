1/1
Alice "Nancy" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice "Nancy" Smith
Newton - Alice "Nancy" Smith, 95, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Newton Medical Center
Born to the late Gregg and Alice (nee Boer) Blackwood, she was raised in Pittsburgh, PA, and later Washington, NJ. Nancy graduated from Washington High School and attended the former Churchman's Business College in Easton, PA. She married her beloved husband, Harold Ralph "Bud" Smith, September 4, 1946, at the First Presbyterian Church, Washington, NJ. They resided in Washington before briefly moving to Siler City, NC, finally settling in Newton in 1953. Nancy worked for the United Telephone Company of NJ (now Century Link) for 35 years. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed 25 winters on Hutchinson Island in Florida.
An active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Nancy served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Melchior Chapter #131, for 75 years. She was also a member of the Newton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 30 years and volunteered at The Bee Hive Thrift Shop for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Bud, of 43 years; her brother, Gregg D. Blackwood; her great-granddaughter, Sophia Mae Crowell; and her sister-in-law, Lois Blackwood. She is survived by her son, Harold Ralph Smith, Jr. and wife, Shirley, of Culver Lake; her daughter, Mary Lou Holterman and husband, William, of Newton; her brother, Robert Blackwood, of Washington; her grandchildren, Glenn Holterman and wife, Katie, of Branchburg, Kimberly (Smith) Crowell and husband, Michael, of Culver Lake, Greer (Smith) Groves and husband, Matthew, of Ocean Pines, MD; as well as six great-grandchildren, Andrew and Jason Holterman, Madeline and Elisabeth Crowell, and Amelia and Macie Groves. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Paul Cummins, of Hampton Township.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be held privately in Hackettstown Union Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860 or the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad, PO Box 5, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved