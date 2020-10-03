Alice T. Matthews
Wantage - Alice T. Matthews, age 100 of Wantage, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at her home.
Born in Newark to the late Frank and Adele Rogoza, Alice lived there most of her life. She worked as a clerk for Western Union for over thirty-five years, before she retired and settled in Wantage fifteen years ago. Alice was a devoted parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin.
Predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Joseph Skursky, Alice is survived by her children, Richard H. Matthews and his wife Joan of Fredon and Theresa Donnelly of Wantage; as well as a granddaughter Amy T. Padgett and husband Kevin of Fredon.
Visitation for Alice will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 from 2-6PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A Funeral Mass for Alice will be on Tuesday, October 6th, 9:30AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com