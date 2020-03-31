Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gorder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Van Gorder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Van Gorder Obituary
FRANKLIN - Alice Van Gorder, age 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Frank and Stella (Sammis) Carr, Alice lived in McAfee and Hamburg for many years before settling in Franklin a few years ago. Active in her community, Alice was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hamburg and loved participating in the social activities at the Franklin House Senior Apartment complex, where she lived.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert Van Gorder, and sisters, Pearl Wood, Mary Moyse, and Ann Premock, she is survived by her daughters, Brenda Savidge and husband, Peter, of Pennington, and Sandra Sparta and husband, Dale, of McAfee; three grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Ron Schneider, Kelly Sparta, and Darryl and wife, Andrea Sparta; six great-grandchildren, Julia Schneider, Addyson and Brayden Snyder, and Ethan, Tyler, and Ashlynn Sparta; as well as many nieces and nephews.
At this time, due to government restrictions, services will be private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for further information and to leave an online condolence.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -