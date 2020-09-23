1/
Lake Owassa - Alison Patricia Wechtler, 73, of the Lake Owassa section of Frankford Township, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Alison was born in Passaic and raised in Hawthorne. She was a long time resident of Oak Ridge prior to permanently moving to her vacation home on Lake Owassa in 2015. Alison worked as a legal secretary for a Morris County law firm before her retirement.
Alison enjoyed taking walks and caring for her plants and cats. She was a nature lover and particularly treasured her time spent on Lake Owassa, a home which was in her family since she was 13 years old. Above all else, Alison was extremely dedicated to her family, they meant the world to her and she always put them before anything else in her life.
Alison was predeceased by her parents, John Howard and Nellie (Tivey) Glass; her husband, David N. Wechtler; and her daughter, Brianne Wechtler. She is survived by her sons, Derek Wechtler and wife, Debbie, and Craig Wechtler and wife, Janet; her grandchildren, Samantha and Kaylee; and her sister, Elizabeth Rush and husband, Glen.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
