NEWTON - Dr. Allan D. Feldman, of Newton, passed away in his home in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 57 years old.

Allan was a highly distinguished optician and business owner, with a love for music, his program, service work, and his faith - surpassed only by a love for his family.

The son of the late Dr. Gerald and Elinore Feldman, Allan is survived by his son, Jared; his wife, Meredith; his sister, Barbara Mervine; his brothers, Jeff and Cliff; his stepchildren, Matthew and Elizabeth Christensen; his step-granddaughter, Francesca Castalanetta; and several nieces and nephews.

Allan will be missed dearly, but can always be found wherever the music of The Beatles may be playing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the back hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Services are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 15, 2019