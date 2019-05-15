Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main Street, Newton
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan D. Feldman


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allan D. Feldman Obituary
NEWTON - Dr. Allan D. Feldman, of Newton, passed away in his home in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 57 years old.
Allan was a highly distinguished optician and business owner, with a love for music, his program, service work, and his faith - surpassed only by a love for his family.
The son of the late Dr. Gerald and Elinore Feldman, Allan is survived by his son, Jared; his wife, Meredith; his sister, Barbara Mervine; his brothers, Jeff and Cliff; his stepchildren, Matthew and Elizabeth Christensen; his step-granddaughter, Francesca Castalanetta; and several nieces and nephews.
Allan will be missed dearly, but can always be found wherever the music of The Beatles may be playing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the back hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Services are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now