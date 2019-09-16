|
|
HARDYSTON- Allan E. Eisenecker, 88, of Stockholm, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice.
On Aug. 12, 1931, Allan was born to the late Emil and Helen (Fietz) Eisenecker and grew up in North Haledon. He resided in Haledon before moving to Stockholm 56 years ago. Allan served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard two aircraft carriers: the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Atlantic and the USS Yorktown in the Pacific. He worked at Picatinny Arsenal prior to his retirement, and he was a former volunteer on the Hardyston Fire Department, Hardyston First Aid Squad, and with Boy Scout Troop 152 in Hamburg. Allan was a current member and past president of the Hardyston Township Senior Citizens, a member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church of Oak Ridge, and a former member of the Senior Bowling League.
Predeceased by his son, Garry, in 1960, Allan is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, June (Irwin) Eisenecker, and their three sons: Glenn; Gene and his wife, Doreen; Gregg; and a granddaughter, Brianne Eisenecker.
Visitation for Allan will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 153 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019