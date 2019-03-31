The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Allan W. Lazier Jr. Obituary
VERNON -- Allan W. Lazier Jr., age 39, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. Born in Newton, Allan graduated from Vernon High School and had lived in Vernon all of his life. He was active in sports and especially enjoyed swimming on the Vernon Valley Lake Swim Team. Allan also had a love for his cars when he was younger and enjoyed speed.

Allan enjoyed cooking and had been employed as a chef at Cammerino's Pizza, Crystal Springs Resort and Mama Mia's Pizza. He also had his real estate license and had been employed at Sussex County Real Estate in Franklin.

Allan is survived by his parents, Allan W. Lazier Sr. and Jeanne Marie (Van Horn) Lazier, of Vernon; his brothers, Scott Lazier and his wife, Cortney, of Wantage, and Robby Lazier and his fiancee, Jennie, of Vernon; his fiancee, Kristin Daly, of Vernon; his aunts and uncles, Jack Van Horn, of Stockholm, Jeffrey Van Gorden, of Wantage, John Van Gorden, of Pennsylvania, Louis Guest, of Wantage, Elizabeth Utley, of Ohio, Phillip Lazier, of Sussex, and Dale Lazier, of Vernon; his nephew and nieces, Emma, Leah and Ethan; and his beloved dog, Norton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Allan W. Lazier Jr.'s memory to Franklin Cares/NJRC, 406 Route 23N, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
