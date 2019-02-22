DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. -- Allen F. Jackson, 63, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Kearny, N.J., Allen lived in Woodland Park, N.J., and Harrison, N.J., before moving to Dingmans Ferry 20 years ago. He was an engineer for M&M Mars in Hackettstown, N.J., for the past 12 years. A United States Army veteran, Allen proudly served during peacetime. He was a member of various car clubs. The son of the late Watson and Margaret (Burns) Jackson, Allen was also predeceased by three siblings, James, Robert and Janet. He is survived by Marian (Anderson), to whom he was the much loved and loving husband of 38 years. Allen is also survived by his stepson, Vincent Marrone, of Kearny, N.J.; two sisters, Carol Alessi, of Succasunna, N.J., and Maureen Rooney, of Whiting, N.J.; his brother, Steven Jackson, of Lakeland, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J., with a 4 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held following the services. Memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 22, 2019