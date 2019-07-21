BRANCHVILLE ­-- Allen Monroe Wood, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Fort Monroe, Va., Allen was a lifelong resident of Branchville. He was a 1962 graduate of Newton High School and proudly served in the Army from June 11, 1969, to Dec. 17, 1970, during the Vietnam Era. An instructor in the Automotive Division of Lincoln Technical in Union, Allen retired in 2011 after 20 years of service. Active in Branchville Hose Company #1, Station 24, Allen was a third-generation, 40-year member, where he served as secretary, treasurer, assistant foreman, assistant chief and chief; he was currently serving as president. Allen was also a member of the Sussex County Fire Police, having served as commissioner; was a life member of the State Firemen's Association, and a life member of the Sussex County Firemen's Association. Other memberships included the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the Falcon Club of America and American Legion Post 157 in Branchville. His hobbies and interests included antique cars, motorcycles and RVs. Upon retirement, Allen spent his summers at the beach in Delaware and wintered in Florida. He enjoyed doing anything mechanical, especially with wheels and motors. The son of late Allen Murray and Mildred (Smith) Wood, Allen is survived by his wife, Doris Worthington Jones Wood; his three children: Allen Matthew Wood, Kristy Jones and Kimberly (Jones) Geddis; his three sisters: Barbara Stanton, Susan McCann and Tracy Brundage; his six grandchildren: Brayden, Kayleigh, Lacey, Arik, Travis and Treasure Jo; as well as his nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St., Newton. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, with firemen's services at 8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Branchville Hose Co. #1, P.O. Box 2425, Branchville, NJ 07826, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019