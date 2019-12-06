Home

Presbyterian Church-Stanhope
100 Main St
Stanhope, NJ 07874
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Stanhope, NJ
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
100 Main St.
Stanhope, NJ
Allen W. Van Patten


1933 - 2019
Allen W. Van Patten Obituary
MT. BETHEL, Pa. - Allen W. Van Patten, born Feb. 4, 1933, passed away at home Dec. 3, 2019.
He was born in Syracuse, NY, to Harry and Mildred Van Patten. He served in the Air Force. He was a union carpenter by trade, promoted to superintendent and project engineer. Then he became a code enforcement inspector for the state of New Jersey.
He and his wife Bette celebrated 62 years of wedded bliss in October. He is survived by his wife, Bette; five sons: Cris, and wife Terry; Kevin; Mark, and wife Wanda; Doug, and wife Erin; and Randy, and wife Jaqueline; nine grandchildren: Julia, Lacy, Shawn, Holly, Brandi, Micaela, Josh, Tyler and Josh; and two great-grandchildren: Jaquiline and Allyson.
Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 Main St., Stanhope, N.J. Visitation will be at noon, service at 1 p.m., luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stanhope Church.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
