TRENTON - Amanda L. Wilgus, 33 years of age, of Trenton, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Hackettstown on Sept. 9, 1986 to Rene and Roger Wilgus. She was a gifted artist that many often envied. Any project she took to hand came out beautifully. She had a natural talent bestowed by God.
She is survived by her mother, Rene Drake; her brother, Brian Wilgus, and his wife, Lyndsey; her father, Roger Wilgus; and by two grandmothers, Adrienne Bates and Victoria Wilgus. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Glen Drake.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, 2 p.m., Oct. 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 10 Stillwater Road, Blairstown, NJ 07825 with a repast following at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019