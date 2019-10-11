Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Amanda M. Knight Obituary
STILLWATER - Amanda M. Knight, 32, of Stillwater, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Wayne, Amanda was raised in Stillwater. She was a 2005 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School, where she was a cheerleader. Amanda worked at Bagels Abroad in Bloomfield and was currently attending Sussex County Community College, where she was studying to become a paralegal.
A fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Amanda loved Halloween and Christmas. She also loved her phone and taking photos to preserve her memories. Amanda enjoyed warm summer days. She was a devoted mother and her children were her life.
Amanda is survived by her son, Jayden Waldron, and her daughter, Alexis Brunt. She is also survived by her parents, Martha and Kevin Knight, and her fiancé, David Brunt.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
