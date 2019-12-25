|
LORD'S VALLEY, Pa. - Amanda N. Thoenig, age 21, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
Born in Newton, N.J., Amanda grew up in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. She attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingmans Ferry. Amanda loved to fish and paint and was very passionate about life.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, David R. Thoenig, Sr. in 2017. Amanda is survived by her mother, Regina A. Thoenig, of Lord's Valley; her father, David R. Thoenig, Jr. and his wife, Rosemarie, of Fredon, N.J.; her brothers, Anthony R. Fuller, of Milford, and Matthew D. Thoenig, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; her sister, Tricia M. Fuller, of Reading; her maternal grandparents, Elaine and Richard Slockbower, of Vernon, N.J.; her paternal grandmother, Caroline Thoenig, of Branchville, N.J.; and her fur baby, Willow.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, 186 Lee Road, Shohola, Pa. 18458.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 25, 2019