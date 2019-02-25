Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Carter Funeral Home
41 Grand Street
Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520
(914) 271-4882
For more information about
Andrea Anfiteatro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward F. Carter Funeral Home
41 Grand Street
Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Anfiteatro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea D. Anfiteatro


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrea D. Anfiteatro Obituary
KNOWLTON - Andrea D. Anfiteatro, of Columbia, N.J., formerly of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., passed away peacefully after a long battle with inflammatory breast cancer on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was 51 years old.
Andrea is survived by her beloved parents, Dominick and Patricia Anfiteatro; loving sons, Jake and Jared Friedman; caring brothers and sister, Jim Anfiteatro, David Anfiteatro, Adam Anfiteatro and Doreen DiMilia; and her devoted fiancée, Jody Carroll. She is also survived by many nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Edward F. Carter Funeral Home, 41 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Cremation services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to: The Inflammatory Breast Cancer Network Foundation at www.theibcnetwork.org or the Hospice Foundation of America at https://hospicefoundation.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now