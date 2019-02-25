KNOWLTON - Andrea D. Anfiteatro, of Columbia, N.J., formerly of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., passed away peacefully after a long battle with inflammatory breast cancer on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was 51 years old.

Andrea is survived by her beloved parents, Dominick and Patricia Anfiteatro; loving sons, Jake and Jared Friedman; caring brothers and sister, Jim Anfiteatro, David Anfiteatro, Adam Anfiteatro and Doreen DiMilia; and her devoted fiancée, Jody Carroll. She is also survived by many nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Edward F. Carter Funeral Home, 41 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Cremation services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to: The Inflammatory Breast Cancer Network Foundation at www.theibcnetwork.org or the Hospice Foundation of America at https://hospicefoundation.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 25, 2019