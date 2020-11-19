Andrew David Hennelly
Berkeley Heights - Andrew David Hennelly, 66 years old, passed away after a short illness at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born to Andrew J. and Florence Hennelly in Hackensack, NJ, he was raised in Bergen County and then lived in Branchville for 20 years before moving to Berkeley Heights more than a year ago.
Andrew worked as an Insurance Underwriter and Executive for Jefferson Insurance Company of NYC and Jersey City for many years retiring in 1995. He then worked as a cook and counter person at Sussex Meat Packing for 5 years. Andrew loved music and was an avid golfer and saltwater fisherman.
Andrew is predeceased by his son, Brian Hennelly (2002) and is the beloved husband for 40 years of Patricia Hennelly (nee Daly). Devoted father of Nicole Reposa and her husband, Benjamin of Fanwood, NJ. Loving grandfather of Shae Reposa. Dear brother of Sandra Carney and her husband, David of Montvale, NJ. Cherished uncle of Sean Carney.
Funeral services for Andrew will private and under the directions of Ferguson funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. Interment will be Clove Cemetery, Wantage Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, P.O. Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940 or a favorite animal rescue would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com