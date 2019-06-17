ATHENS, Ohio - Andrew Rowan Bianco, 12, of Athens, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with his family and dog, Patch, by his side after spending the past year taking cancer to task.

Born on June 20, 2006, in Athens, he was the younger brother of Emma Jane Bianco, the son of Joseph Bianco and Amy Taylor-Bianco, and the proud "parent" of pets Patch, Scamp, Lil' Bill and Tiny Tim.

An inventor at heart, Andrew blazed many trails in his 12 years. By age 2 he had earned the nickname "Hermes" for his craftiness, ability to elude detection, and his unwavering dedication to pursuing joyful mischief. Andrew is infinite; he is certainly not gone. Just follow his lead and you'll find him whenever you befriend a dog; stomp in a luscious mud puddle; conduct a covert experiment (the messier the better); abduct a toad; hatch a benign but mischievous plot; fall asleep in the comfort of a cardboard box; walk like a penguin; rename conventional colors (e.g., "wizard white"); refer to your parents as "Old Tacos;" embrace eccentricity; create new and unclassifiable LEGO minifigures; trick and treat; act first, seek permission later; love your sister dearly; swing on a branch or wade in a stream; wear bright, comfy pajamas (preferably at work or school); announce "signs of spring!" in the dead of winter; build whole universes in your imagination; start a controversial trend (and feign innocence when it goes viral); listen to your head while following your heart; practice subversion with a smile; evade authority; face adversity head-on with courage, determination, and infinite irreverence; fear nothing; love everyone; and - when you reach for a star, proudly proclaim, "I got it!"

Many other family members live on to honor Andrew. His grandparents, Bob and Marion Barnes, of Athens, Ohio, Joseph and Susan Capobianco, of Douglaston, N.Y.; his aunt, Nicole Capobianco, of Astoria, N.Y., and uncle, Phillip Taylor, III, of Athens, Ohio; cousins, Phillip Taylor IV and Richard "Willy" Taylor, of Athens, Ohio, Wendy Cornwell Babcock, Alexa and Brian Babcock, of Newton, N.J.; his great aunt, Carolyn Stalker, of Vestal, N.Y.; Joan Meade and Gina Capobianco, of Bellerose, N.Y.; Gary Capobianco, of Toronto, Canada; Jeanette and James Gilhooly, of Cape Cod, Mass.; Emil and Claire Pesiri, of San Francisco, Calif.; and loving cousins, Daniel Meade, Lauren, Brendon, April and Norah Endicott, Kiera, Cole and Chloe Stipovich, Renée and Dean Pesiri, of San Francisco, Calif.

Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Anthony "To" and Filomena "Florence" Pesiri, Joseph and Angelina Capobianco; maternal great-grandparents, Vernon and Mabel Stalker; paternal great-grandparents, Phillip and Ruth Taylor, Elizabeth Barnes; baby, Finley Smith; and his dog, Bailey.

Andrew and his Avengers will continue to spread love and light throughout the world. We are grateful for each of you. Especially dear to Andrew are: Jacob Gutekanst, Nico Benencia-Coureges, Rauri Ferrante, Andrew Ice, Luke Rogers, John Wills, Will McKee, Evan O'Connor, Savannah Smith, Kevin and Kelli Smith; Tracy Shaub; Lynn Harter, Elizabeth Jones, Jenny Kalyango; Claire Giardino, Debra Rentz; Cecilia Benencia-Coureges, Amy Toth, Nandini Stockton, Robin Stack; Chimelis, Frosts, Gundersons, Hartmans, Kaufmans, Kaukonens, Modrows, Owens and Rickets. Organizations of special importance are: Turn it Gold, the Ohio University College of Business, Management Department and Graduate Programs; The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and Social Medicine Department; Passion Works; Athens City Schools and especially East Elementary's Kari Weaver, Maria Douglas, Claudia Schultz, Lori Campitelli and fifth and sixth grade class communities. His medical community including doctors Collins, Coppinger, Gerstle, Guinipero, Jacobowsi, Lionberger, Quinlan, Setty, Singer, Truba, Wedekind, Wright, and Tom Tam, Tong Ren Community, nurses Amanda, Natalie and Taylor honored his mind, body and spirt.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, with Reverend Rob Martin and Father Mark Moore officiating at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 North Court St., Athens, Ohio. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Andrew's Benefit Fund and sent to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home or directly to one of Andrew's favorite local organizations: Passion Works Studio (https://www.passionworks.org); Turn it Gold (https://turnitgold.org); or send a child to camp at Rising Appalachia (https://www.risingappalachia.org/raw-camp); arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook, share a favorite memory of Andrew or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 17, 2019