GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Angela Calcaterra, 78, long-time resident of Newton, N.J., passed away Feb. 24, 2019, in Gainesville, Ga. Angela was born in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1940 and moved to Sparta, N.J., in 1985 and five years later to Newton, N.J. She was an employee at JP Morgan until retiring in 1996. She moved to Gainesville, Ga., in 2017 to be closer to her grandchildren. Angela was a passionate reader; enjoyed tending her houseplants, garden and bird feeders; loved to do needlepoint and especially loved playing games with her grandchildren. She was a shy, gentle soul with a soft spot for animals and often donated to aid in their care. Angela is survived by her spouse of 56 years, Salvatore Calcaterra; her daughters, Maria D'Angelo and Bernadette Johnson; sons-in-laws, August D'Angelo and Larry Johnson; and grandchildren, Erik, Brian and Ava Johnson. There will be a Mass for Angela at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church in Sparta, N.J. Her cremains will be buried in her beloved Catskill Mountains in New York state at a private ceremony following the Mass. Donations in Angela's name to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Inc., 10846 Route 23A, Hunter, NY 12442 (phone: 518-989-6534), are welcome and appreciated. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019