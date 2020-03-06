|
|
NEWTON - Angelo Del Vecchio, age 81, of Newton, passed away peacefully at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Newark, Angelo spent his childhood there before moving to East Orange and then Bloomfield, eventually settling in Newton in 1976.
Mr. Del Vecchio was an insurance representative for the Hartford Insurance Company, working in both Randolph and Newark offices. Angelo was a member of the St. Joseph RC Church of Newton. Remembered by his family as adoring his grandchildren, and now peacefully reunited with his beloved wife, Joanna De Vita-Del Vecchio (2016).
The son of Vito A. Del Vecchio and Lucy La Boliva, Angelo is predeceased by his brother, Stephen. Survivors include his sons, Gary Del Vecchio and wife Christina, of Pennington, and Mark Del Vecchio and wife, Denise, of Gaithersburg, Md.; and daughter-in-law, Janine Del Vecchio. Also surviving is Angelo's sister, Joan Ferrin; grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriana, Daniel and Christopher Del Vecchio; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph RC Church Newton. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2020