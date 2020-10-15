Angelo W. "Chut" Cerbo

Wantage - Angelo W. "Chut" Cerbo, of Wantage, formerly of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 93 years old. Prior to retiring he worked at the Goldberg Slipper Factory in Hackensack. Chut proudly served his country during World War II and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy in 1944 and was in the Naval Reserves until 1954. He served as Mayor of South Hackensack, a former South Hackensack Council Man and was the Township's First Athletic Director. He was a life member and former Commander for the V.F.W. Post # 8005 of South Hackensack. He was a member of the Hackensack Troast and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Nativo) who died in 1994. Devoted father of Carol Bezak and her husband Frank of Wantage, Leeann Wanamaker of Montague, and the late Sharon Schwartz who died in 2019. Loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Dearest brother of Aldo Cerbo and his wife Marion of Barnegat and the late Louis, Fred and John Cerbo. The funeral on Saturday, October 17th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 - 6 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860



