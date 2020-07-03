Mrs. Anita Biggs
Hardyston Twp. - Mrs. Anita Biggs was born in Paterson, NJ on December 7, 1933 and quietly departed this life on June 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Louis Ballini and Filomena Morgello Ballini also of Paterson NJ. Her recent home was in Hardyston NJ and previously of Hawthorne NJ and Saddle Brook NJ.
Mrs. Biggs was married to Lawrence Biggs, her late husband. As a young couple they enjoyed dancing and often danced the jitterbug together. They went on to raise a family of five children. She also is survived by her brother Louis Ballini and was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Caporuscio. The four children who survives her include Lynne Schweighardt, Laurie Smiley, Ray Biggs, Lawrence Biggs Jr. and she was preceded in death by her daughter Jan Benson. As a young family the Biggs' enjoyed camping as well as vacationing together with other close relatives in Maine, New York State, and at the Jersey Shore. As a close Italian family, most family recreational time was spent with her parents and the families of her brother and sister.
Mrs. Biggs was employed as an executive assistant and worked for a local newspaper until such time she was proud to be the founder and owner of her handwriting analysis business. She also enjoyed teaching her craft at Felician College. Her hobbies included art, camping with the family, completing complex puzzles and games, traveling, and serving as a Girl Scout leader. She was also an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Her memory will be cherished in the legacy she has left via her children, her 18 grandchildren and her 25 great grandchildren. She was loved by a very close and very large family.
Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com