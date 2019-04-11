Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Franklin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Wielechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita H. Wielechowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita H. Wielechowski Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Anita H. Wielechowski, 87, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice.

Born on Staten Island to the late George and Mildred (Buttermark) Dente, Anita was a graduate of Seton Hall University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Anita retired from Newton High School, where she taught Latin and world cultures. Following her retirement, Anita volunteered to teach Latin at Immaculate Conception School. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, American and New Jersey Classical Leagues, National

Education Association, and the New Jersey Education Association.

Predeceased by her husband, William Wielechowski, and her brother and sister, she is survived by her three children, Jeanne Marie Brino and her husband, Bill, of Woodbury, Minn., State Senator Bill and wife, Laura, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Aimee and wife, Eva, of Copenhagen, Denmark; grandchildren, Danielle, Erin, Willow and Hector Julius; twin brother, Anthony and his wife, Loretta Dente; and sister, Jean and husband, Walter DeLear; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Anita taught thousands of students and loved them as her own children. Anita believed Euripides' statement that "Our children are our immortality." Before she died she wrote that her children, grandchildren, and students had "given me my immortality! Thank you for that magnificent gift!"

A funeral Mass for Anita will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Entombment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now