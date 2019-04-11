FRANKLIN -- Anita H. Wielechowski, 87, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice. Born on Staten Island to the late George and Mildred (Buttermark) Dente, Anita was a graduate of Seton Hall University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Anita retired from Newton High School, where she taught Latin and world cultures. Following her retirement, Anita volunteered to teach Latin at Immaculate Conception School. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, American and New Jersey Classical Leagues, National Education Association, and the New Jersey Education Association. Predeceased by her husband, William Wielechowski, and her brother and sister, she is survived by her three children, Jeanne Marie Brino and her husband, Bill, of Woodbury, Minn., State Senator Bill and wife, Laura, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Aimee and wife, Eva, of Copenhagen, Denmark; grandchildren, Danielle, Erin, Willow and Hector Julius; twin brother, Anthony and his wife, Loretta Dente; and sister, Jean and husband, Walter DeLear; as well as many nieces and nephews. Anita taught thousands of students and loved them as her own children. Anita believed Euripides' statement that "Our children are our immortality." Before she died she wrote that her children, grandchildren, and students had "given me my immortality! Thank you for that magnificent gift!" A funeral Mass for Anita will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Entombment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 11, 2019