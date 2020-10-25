1/1
Anita R. Gawenus
Anita R. Gawenus
Wantage - Anita R. Gawenus, age 74 of Wantage, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Newark to the late William and Margaret (McNulty) Barker, Anita lived in Spring Lake and South Orange before settling in Wantage in 1981. A graduate of Seton Hall, Anita went on to receive her Masters in Business Administration from Jersey City State College. Anita began teaching at South Mountain Grammar School, then at Franklin Elementary School from 1981 until her retirement in 2003. She and her husband Frank had also previously owned the West Orange Bake Shop. Anita enjoyed family vacations down the shore and to their other home in Clear Lake, Canada. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Monica's RC Church in Sussex, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society. She loved traveling and gardening, but above all loved time spent with her family.
Predeceased by her parents; a son, Frank Gawenus; and brother, Jeffery Barker, Anita is survived by her husband, Frank Gawenus of Wantage; daughters Kate Dailey and husband Bill of Wall Twp., Jeanne Crissey and husband John of Wantage, and Suzanne Miller and husband David of Vernon; loving grandchildren Billy, Ryan, Matt, Chris, and Maggie Dailey, Elizabeth and Olivia Crissey, and Andrew, Erin, and Brian Miller; sister, Ruthann and husband Dr. John Durst; and brother William Barker and wife Kathleen. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Anita will be on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A Funeral Mass for Anita will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 10:30AM at the St. Monica's RC Church in Sussex. Burial in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Monica's RC Church or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
