PALMER, Pa. - Ann B. Reinhard, 82, of Palmer Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Old Orchard Manor Care.
Ann was born in Newark, N.J., a daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Hessling) Mazzei. Ann was married to Charles B. Reinhard, until his passing in 2002. She was a pharmacy tech for Andover Pharmacy in Andover, N.J.
Ann is survived by a son, John M. Pach III and wife, Deborah, of Rahway, N.J.; daughters, Sonja Pach, of Kemah Lake, N.J., and Margaret "Meg" Lewis and husband, Ted of Palmer Township, Pa.; grandchildren, Melissa, Brandon, Jesse, Erin, Matthew, Brian, and Kevin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, Pa. (Palmer Twp). A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
