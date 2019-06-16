Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Roman Catholic Church
7 Eisenhower Road
Blairstown, NJ
View Map
Ann C. Rung Obituary
BLAIRSTOWN -- Ann C. Rung, 67, a resident of Blairstown, passed away in Hackettstown on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

She was born in Sea Cliff, Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 11, 1952, to John and Margaret Redling. She was a graduate of St. John's University in mathematics and education and a member of Kappa Phi Beta Sorority. She was a retired teacher from North Warren Regional High School in Blairstown, a member of the NWRHS retirement group, St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick; a son, Fred; and a sister, Margaret Redling.

A period of visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 7 Eisenhower Road, Blairstown. Interment will follow at the New Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Jacksonburg Road, Blairstown.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 16, 2019
