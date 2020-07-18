1/1
Ann Due
Ann Due
Succasunna - Ann Due, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 16 in Merry Heart Senior Care, Succasunna, NJ.
Born in Czechoslovakia, she was the loving daughter of the late Paul Duga and the late Anna (Maytan) Duga.
Ann was a bookkeeper for Randolph Board of Education in Randolph, NJ, for over twenty five years before retiring in 2008. She graduated from Tenafly High School. In her younger years, she became an avid sewer. She would sew outfits, bed spreads, and curtains to name a few. She was also a devoted sports fan and enjoyed watching the Jets, Mets, and Nets. Ann loved to cook homemade meals and invite people over and feed them. She made sure nobody went hungry. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her family was everything to her, and that's what made her the happiest. She loved being around her children and grandchildren, watching them in sporting events and taking care of them. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Fred "Buddy" Due and his wife Karen of Hackettstown, NJ; a daughter, Tracey Benitz and her husband Steve of Andover, NJ; a brother, Paul "Bobby" Duga of Bear Creek; and four grandchildren, Kiera and Ryan Due, and Jake and Sean Benitz.
Viewings will be held on Monday, July 20 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on July 21 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Paulette Obrecht officiating. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
