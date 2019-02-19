Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
8:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Ann Fusco Obituary
GREEN - Ann Fusco, 64, of Green Township, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at home.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., Ann grew up in Atlanta and in her sophomore year of high school moved to Charlotte, N.C. She met her husband at East Carolina University and moved to South Plainfield, where they lived for eight years before moving to Green. Ann was the office manager and bookkeeper at Morris County Industrial Recreation Association Inc. (MICRA) in Blairstown for the past 30 years. She was a member of the Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church.
The daughter of the late John Hillsman Harwood Jr., and Mary (Burch) Harwood, Ann is survived by her husband of 45 years, Fred P. Fusco, of Green; two children, Jason P. Fusco and wife, Elizabeth, of Hampton, and Lisa A. Metzgar and husband, Greg, of Hardwick; five grandchildren, Alaina, Grace and Robert Fusco and Addison and Ainsley Metzgar; as well as her brother, Bill Harwood and wife, Donna, of Charlotte, N.C.
Memorial visitation will be held 3-5 and 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will follow at 8:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of Ann Fusco may be made to the , PO Box 1918, Morristown, NJ 07962. Online condolences may be offered at www. smithmccracken-funeralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
