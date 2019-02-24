NEWTON -- Ann L. Crane, 89, of Newton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at home. Born and raised in West Paterson, Ann lived in Dover, then Andover, before moving to Newton in 1983. She received her Master of Education from Montclair State University. Ann was a school nurse for 10 years at Frelinghuysen Township School, then at Halsted Street School in Newton for 14 years before her retirement. A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton, Ann was a volunteer at the St. Joseph Thrift Store. She enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The daughter of the late James and MaryAnn E. (Moore) Currie, Ann was also predeceased by her husband, Dean Crane, as well as her sister, Mae Forgione, and her brother, Jim Currie. She is survived by her children, Diane Fisher and husband, Ed, Richard Crane and fiancée, Holly Yue, and Carole Davis and husband, Michael; her grandchildren, John Fischer and wife, Steph, MaryAnn Brooks and husband, Brad, Lauren David and Connor Davis; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019