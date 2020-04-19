|
Anna Marie Williams
MONTAGUE - Anna Marie Williams, 59 years old, of Montague, passed away on April 10. Due to the ongoing health crisis, no services will be held.
Anna was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and was born on July 5, 1960. She raised two sons with her former husband, Mark Williams.
Anna is survived by her two sons, Joshua and Mark K. Williams, and her former husband. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Grayson, Zayden and Jordan.
Anna was a strong supporter of animals and she supported many groups that advocated for the humane treatment of animals.
Anna also supported numerous Veteran Support Organizations in support of her son, Mark.
Memorial donations may be given to the following organizations: Eleventh Hour Rescue, 319 County Road 661, Dover, NJ 07801 or D.A.S.I, PO Box 805, Newton, NJ 07860 or , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 or Autism New Jersey, 1060 State Road, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020