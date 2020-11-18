1/1
Ann Richard
Ann Richard
Huntsville, AL - Ann Richard, 93, of Huntsville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Ann was born in Manhattan in New York City to the late Joseph and Yetta Balot. Ann moved to Sussex County from Brooklyn, NY, in the late 1950's, where she resided in Newton and eventually Andover Township. She later retired to Lakewood, NJ, before spending the last 10 years in Alabama. Before her retirement, Ann was a sales regional manager at World Book Encyclopedia for 30 years. Ann was a past president of the Sisterhood at the Jewish Center of Sussex County in Newton, and a director and composer of many of the synagogue's theatrical holiday productions.
Ann was the beloved wife of 58 years of Jerome Richard, who died in 2006; together, they built and operated the Ding Dong Dairy convenience store on Lower Spring Street in Newton. She is survived by her children; Susan (Richard) Paddock and her husband Joseph, Debra (Richard) Van Der Mark and her husband Cliff, and Michael Richard and his wife Deborah (Lee), 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10 AM at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, NJ. Arrangements are the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ.
Online condolences may be offered at
www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
