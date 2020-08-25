1/1
Ann Rose Dunn
Sandyston - Ann Rose Dunn, 84, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Ann was born in Richmond Hill, NY to the late Ralph and Anna (Giordano) Gioielli. She moved to Walpack, NJ in 1944 where she resided most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Selective Insurance in Branchville.
The beloved wife of 66 years to Albert M. Dunn, Ann is survived by her children; Annamarie L. Benson and her husband Brian, Rosemarie J. Briegel and her fiancé Andrew Bastian, Albert L. Dunn and Michael F. Dunn and his wife Nancy, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Ann is predeceased by two sons-in-law; Dale R. Briegel and Richard W. Pullis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 US-206, Sandyston, NJ 07826. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston.
Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Ln, Lafayette, NJ 07848 or to St. Thomas R.C. Church, 210 Rt. 206, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
