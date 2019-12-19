|
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ann Schilling (Doherty), age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her retirement home in Fort Myers, Fla.
Ann was born June 16, 1925, to Henry and Mary Doherty in New York, N.Y. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan at the age of 16. Ann married her beloved husband, Lawrence G. Schilling on June 18, 1949 and raised their six children in Bergenfield, N.J., before moving to Hopatcong, N.J., in 1970. She was a loyal and valued bank manager of National Community Bank from which she retired in 1987.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence, as well as her siblings, Mary, Barbara, Dora, Henry and James. She is survived by her six children and their partners, Carol and Donato Soranno, Michael Schilling and Anne Walker, Edward Schilling and Valerie Lally, William and Roberta Schilling, Dora Schilling and Mark Lee, and Mary and Michael Waters; her 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Christina Soranno and Colin Miller, Alexander Soranno, Brendan and Amanda Schilling, Evan Schilling, Jeffrey and Kassandra Schilling, Ryan Schilling, Michael and Jennifer Schilling, Rachel Schilling, Elizabeth and Darren Jones, Matthew Lee, Katherine and Tom Wouters, Lawrence Waters and David Waters; and five great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Declan Miller, Hayden and Brycen Schilling and Henry Wouters.
She was beloved by her family and community. She loved to share memories of her life in New York City with her family; including celebrating V.E. Day in Times Square, taking drives across the George Washington Bridge with Lawrence, and spending time at the beach with family. In later years she enjoyed traveling the country with friends. She was known to enjoy a quiet afternoon with a warm cup of tea and a book by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd RC Church in Andover, N.J., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to Hope Hospice at Development Office, Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, https://www.hopehcs.org/donate/ or a .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 19, 2019