STILLWATER - Ann Tuohy Frawley, 58, of Stillwater, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 at home. She was born on Aug. 1, 1961 in Newton to Francis J. Tuohy and Maura Page Tuohy.
Ann grew up on Lake Mohawk in Sparta with her nine brothers and sisters and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education.
She was married to the love of her life, Jeff Frawley, for 31 years. Ann was a beloved educator in the Andover school district. She spent her career teaching middle school language arts and special ed. Ann had a passion for education and touched the lives of thousands of students during her 32-year career.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. She enjoyed spending her summers with her family at their beach house on Long Beach Island. Ann was an avid reader and had a love for cooking. She will be remembered as a woman who was fiery, strong and passionate and left a lasting impression on everyone she knew.
Predeceasing her is her father, Francis J. Tuohy; her mother, Maura Page Tuohy; sisters Rita Tuohy and Kate Tuohy; and brothers Francis Tuohy and Patrick Tuohy. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Frawley; her daughter, Meghan Frawley, of New York, N.Y.; her son, Brian Frawley, of Long Beach, California; her brother, Brian, (Tina) of Sacramento, California; her sister, Eileen Gardner, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; her brother, Thomas Tuohy, of Bonita Springs, Florida; her brother, John (Cathy) Tuohy, of Peabody, Massachusetts; and her sister, Mary (Bruce) Parmley, of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visitation Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S Sparta Ave. Sparta, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wildlife Conservation Society, Attn: Donations, 2300 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY 10460.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020