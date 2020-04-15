Home

Anna Elaine Deppner


1939 - 2020
Anna Elaine Deppner Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Anna Elaine Deppner, 81, a longtime Sussex County resident passed away peacefully in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, George and Joanne Deppner, and grandson, Harrison, of Millington, on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Anna was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Glenwood, to the late George and Edith (Brooks) Cassimore. Anna married her devoted husband, Harry J. Deppner, on April 14, 1956, and celebrated 54 years of blissful married life.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Harry J. Deppner in 2011; her sisters, Loree, Elvira, and Ethel; her brother, Wayne; and her grandson, Jared. She is survived by her two sons, John Deppner and wife, Mayra, of Lafayette, and George Deppner and wife, Joanne, of Millington; her grandsons, Justin and wife, Kristine, and Harrison; and great-grandsons, Jack and Kyle. She also leaves behind siblings, Glenn Cassimore and wife, Kay, of Brooksville, Fla., and Warren Cassimore and wife, Mary, of Maine; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Private interment will take place at the Chapel Mausoleum at Newton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
