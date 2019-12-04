|
NEWTON - Anna L. Stickles, 78, of Newton, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. Born and raised in Newton, Anna was a lifelong resident of Newton. She was a graduate of Newton High School.
The daughter of the late Frank and Louise (Salza) DelBagno, Anna was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Beth Stickles; as well as three brothers. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward H. Stickles; her sons, Edward H. Stickles Jr. (Debra), of Conway, S.C., John Stickles, of Hudson, Fla., and Joseph Stickles, of Blairstown; her daughter, Louise Mauro (Michael), of Hampton; and her grandchildren, Edward Stickles III, Sarah Stickles, Roman Stickles, Logan Stickles, Michael Mauro and Danny Mauro.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, with a 3:30 p.m. funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 4, 2019